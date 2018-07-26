Wimbledon may have finished almost two weeks ago, but we can't still can’t stop thinking about the finals – and the fashion. One of the best-dressed celebrities watching the tournament had to be Rochelle Humes, wouldn't you agree? The Saturdays singer attended the world's most famous tennis competition with husband Marvin Humes and all eyes were on her fabulous dress that looked ultra-expensive, but it was actually from New Look! The button-through dress came cut in a super-light fabric and was designed in an on-trend midi-length. The black design proved a great contrasting shade against the orange and pink floral print and the great news is – after patiently waiting, it is now available online in all sizes and costs just £27.99.

Rochelle looked gorgeous at Wimbledon

As well as her visit to Wimbledon, the mother-of-two has just returned from a sun-soaked break in Spain with her two adorable daughters - Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, one.

£27.99, New Look

The singer shared a variety of snaps of her girls enjoying the sun and even showed the sweetest picture of Valentina's tiny Havaianas flip flops and they cost a very reasonable £16. What a stylish tot!

£16, Havaianas

The presenter – who occasionally fills in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning – shared a lovely snap of her children embracing. She captioned the heart-warming picture: "They say a picture says a thousand words, I really hope they continue to have each other’s backs the way they do now..."

Loading the player...

The singer has a line called the 'Rochelle Edit' with New Look and last week, the brand unveiled their latest campaign images with the singer as the model and she looked stunning in the artistic shots – showing Rochelle whizzing all over London in the new collection.

MORE: Rochelle models New Look's AW18 collection and it starts from just £5.99

She looked super stylish as she posed on a bike, against a brick wall and sipping on a latte, all the while looking totally hip. Best of all, New Look's AW18 line starts from just £5.99, so it won’t break the bank!

READ: Rochelle Humes just wore the rainbow top of dreams – and its only £15.99