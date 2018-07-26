Victoria Beckham just wore a leopard print COAT in the heatwave - but it's so chic we don't blame her

Another day, another fabulous outfit for Victoria Beckham. The former Spice Girl ignored the blisteringly hot conditions the UK is currently experiencing and took part in a high fashion shoot for Dazed magazine - wearing a coat! The chosen outerwear is part of her upcoming AW18 collection which is available to preorder on her website. The chic leopard print design is known as the 'Split Sleeve Fitted Coat' and is priced at an eye-watering £2495. It comes with wide lapels, contrasting white buttons and a flattering waist-tie belt. The mother-of-four wore it with classic black high heel shoes and wore her hair in lightly curled style. Fans compared the look to her fellow band mate Mel B's iconic Scary Spice style and we can totally see why - animal print is a great look for VB!

Victoria Beckham looks lovely in leopard

The wife of David Beckham frequently shares her new designs with her almost 22 million Instagram fans - and last week she even shared her newest venture - a selection of jewellery.

£2495, Victoria Beckham

The 43-year-old has released a selection of crystal necklaces which feature various gemstones that all have a special meaning. Victoria presented one of favourite pieces - the Tri Stone pendant necklace, which costs £250 featuring a crystal quartz, a white howlite and a rose quartz. Victoria, revealed: "They are good for positive, mental and feminine energy and I am really, really excited to wear it" she remarked.

The Spice Girls have hit the headlines again- Mel B featured on Loose Women on Monday and confirmed the band are indeed reforming: "We are getting back together. For sure we are. In fact, I'm seeing Geri [Horner] a little bit later on today. We're sisters at the end of the day, what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant journey."

When the panel pressed if all band members would partake in the reunion, the mother-of-three replied: "Yes, there's one that's been a bit difficult. But I'm hoping she's going to get roped in."

