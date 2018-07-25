The Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed the blooming lovely display at the Sandringham Flower Show with husband Prince Charles on Wednesday and wore a striking, paisley-printed dress for her day out. The dress was the perfect choice for the Duchess - it also featured multi-coloured bursts of floral prints emblazoned over the design.She teamed it with her favourite nude high heels, a glittering necklace and pearl drop earrings. The mother-of-two stayed cool during the blistering hot heat wave by carrying a parasol which shaded her from the harsh summer sun. Camilla's hair looked as coiffed as ever and subtle makeup accentuated her features.

It appears that Camilla is taking style tips from another royal – the Duchess of Cambridge. During their royal tour of Asia in 2012 Kate visited a war memorial in Singapore with husband Prince William and stayed cool by carrying white parasol, making sure she was shaded during the walk. Duchess Kate looked as gorgeous as ever in a bespoke, duck egg blue dress with lace panelling by Jenny Packham and although the parasol was a must-have in the over 30C heat, it did provide a super chic addition to her outfit.

Charles and Camilla were on their last joint engagement before their summer holidays, touring the Flower Show on the Queen's Norfolk Estate. Her parasol was admired by dozens of members of the public, with one woman telling her: 'You look lovely and cool.' The Duchess chuckled, and remarked: "I'm not sure that will be the case when I get to the end of this," she laughed, nodding to the thousands of members of the public waiting to greet her. "I hope you have a lovely holiday, you deserve it m'am", another fan called.

Yesterday, Camilla visited the Isle of Wight and wowed the crowds in a white floaty dress which had a feminine ruffled neckline and was cut in an on-trend midi length. She also wore her must-have nude high heel shoes by Sole Bliss, which retail at £150 and carried the newest addition to her handbag collection – a smart clutch bag known as the 'Lulu-Bone' which retails at £950 from Launer London – the same handbag brand loved by Her Majesty the Queen.

She first carried the design at the RAF centenary event at Westminster Abbey and it matched her dreamy cream cocktail dress perfectly. It was a great combination, especially paired with her fabulous hat and pearl necklace.

