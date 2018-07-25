Lady Kitty Spencer loves a designer handbag or two and we are loving her newest choice of arm candy – the 'Serpenti Forever Leather Shoulder Bag' by Bulgari, which retails at a purse-busting £1680. The eye-catching design – which comes in a milky cream shade with red piping – has the brand's iconic serpent head on the catch and includes a statement, lightning-bolt clasp. It has a top handle and a funky chain strap which is giving us all the luxurious feels. In the Instagram picture, the 27-year-old looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing a blue jumpsuit and classic sunglasses. But fans were very taken with her fury companion – her dog! The gorgeous Cocker Spaniel looked adorable in the picture and the model captioned the snap: "Puppies + purses = perfect"

Lady Kitty posed with her adorable handbag - and dog!

The Dolce & Gabbana favourite is back in London following incredible appearance at the Italian brand's Alta Moda show in Italy last month.

£1680, Bulgari

The niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales walked the runway alongside Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham – with Liam Payne providing the entertainment. The star-studded event showcased the brand's opulent style of apparel and Kitty looked incredible in a high octane dress with large billowing sleeves and a huge bombastic skirt. She even wore an ethereal crown which topped off her blonde mane perfectly.

Loading the player...

The model's career is going from strength-to-strength, and even nabbed her first HELLO! Fashion Monthly cover last year. In the issue, Kitty reflected on her famous aunt’s impeccable style, saying: "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it's such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion."

MORE: Is Lady Kitty Spencer taking style tips from new relative Meghan Markle?

Kitty further went on to explain that she always tries to dress for her shape and doesn't follow trends just because they are in vogue. "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist," she revealed.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer's latest dress is so beautiful - it'll make your jaw drop