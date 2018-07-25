Kate Garraway was sensational in stripes on Tuesday morning as she presented Good Morning Britain on ITV. Despite the mega-early starts, the 51-year-old looked fresh and glowing, wearing a gorgeous purple, blue and white striped shirt dress which was made in a light fabric and perfect for the current heatwave. The fancy design retails at £59.99 from Spanish high street Mango and is currently available online in all sizes. You can even purchase the same style in mustard and green if you prefer a different colour-way. The mother-of-two added silver metallic high heel shoes and left her other accessories such as her favourite statement jewellery at home, letting her bold dress do all the talking.

We loved Kate's striped dress

Kate's outfit was once again put together by Debbie Harper – ITV's head of wardrobe.

£59.99, Mango

The stylist also looks after fellow presenters Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin's professional wardrobe and she shares all the looks of her celebrity clients on her popular Instagram account, Debbie Dresses which she updates daily.

Viewers are always remarking at how fantastic the mother-of-two looks for her age and she recently revealed her secret. Speaking to Fit & Well magazine, she said: "I tried different popular diets and I realised, because of the crazy shifts I do, I regulated my energy with sugar bursts. I didn't think I ate a lot of sugar but by 8am I've always had loads of chocolate."

She even admitted that she had stopped drinking her beloved morning coffees too - "I stopped drinking caffeine and now I eat avocados obsessively because I found one of the diets was high in good fat, medium protein and zero sugar – which is a bit extreme for me. But eating avocados and low-sugar foods help keep my energy levels up."

