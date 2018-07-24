Countess-of-Wessex-Style-File

Video: The Countess of Wessex's style file

A look at the mother-of-two's impeccable outfit choices

The Countess of Wessex is renowned for her classic, chic elegance, and is fast becoming a fashion icon for women of all ages. The mother-of-two usually favours dresses in classic silhouettes and tends to stick to a neutral colour palette. Having said that, Sophie isn't afraid to wear a bold colour though and definitely has a penchant for pink. Some of our favourite looks include the blue Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit she wore to Ascot in 2018, and the dazzling blush pink dress she wore by one of her favourite designers, Jane Taylor. For the royal wedding in May, Sophie called on Jane Taylor for a bespoke design and wowed royal fashion fans with her chic look. The 53-year-old royal also nails it when choosing her accessories! Much like the Duchess of Cambridge, Sophie often wear shoes from mid-range high street brand L.K. Bennett and loves a pair of comfy wedges. Watch a video of the Countess of Wessex’s stylish moments below.

