The Duchess of Cornwall is currently enjoying the heatwave on the Isle of Wight and despite the blistering conditions, she still looked impeccably stylish as always, wearing a gorgeous white floaty dress which had a ruffled neckline an was cut in an on-trend, midi length. The mother-of-two teamed the light-weight frock with her favourite pearl necklace, drop earrings and her choice of shoes were her nude block heels by Sole Bliss, which retail at £150. She carried her classic cream clutch bag, known as the 'Lulu-Bone' which retails at £950 from Launer London – the same handbag brand loved by Her Majesty the Queen.

Photo: © PA

Duchess Camilla and Judi Dench enjoyed an ice cream together

During her trip, the wife of Prince Charles was shown around Queen Victoria's bathing hut on a private beach, next to the monarch's holiday home in East Cowes. She enjoyed an ice-cream with Dame Judi Dench who proceeded to show Camilla the newly restored Durbar Room, which was one of the locations for the film Victoria and Abdul in which she played Queen Victoria. She was later greeted by local children at the picturesque Osborne Beach.

Last week, the royal was seen as extremely thrifty when it came to her wardrobe. Camilla wore her favourite off-white polka-dot dress by British designer Fiona Clare in Devon as she visited locals in Honiton. The 71-year-old also wore the same dress to Wimbledon a week before – proving that recycling your outfits is the best way of getting the most wear out of them.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for re-wearing some of her best-loved outfits too and is regularly seen re-wearing her bespoke, made-to-measure ensembles to numerous public engagements. Whilst carrying third child Prince Louis, the Duchess rewore a navy maternity dress by one of her favourite brands Seraphine in February and March earlier this year, and has worn a cornflower blue Sportmax coat whilst pregnant with both of her youngest children, so Camilla is in great company!

