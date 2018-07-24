Pregnant Christine Lampard stunned on Tuesday’s edition of the Lorraine show in a fabulous new dress that was totally appropriate for the sweltering heatwave the UK is experiencing right now. Her lightweight number- which skimmed her growing baby bump perfectly – was from high end brand Rixo and set her back £295. The Bunched Daisy dress in black has a striking yellow and white floral print and elasticated ruching around the sleeves and featured a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline, showing off the 39-year-old's tanned skin. She teamed the fabulous frock with a pair of her favourite black strappy sandals and wore her long raven hair loose, with subtle makeup highlighting her pretty features.

Christine looked super chic on the Lorraine show

As with all the wife of Frank Lampard's outfits, they were put together by Angie Smith – the super stylist behind Holly Willoughby's professional wardrobe.

£295, Rixo

Seen as one of the most influential women in British fashion right now, Angie is known for her putting her famous clients in a mix of high street and designer pieces, which she showcases on her two Instagram accounts - @angiesmithstyle and @angiesmithstudio. Her feed is full of work-in-progress projects and fabulous interiors and recently, she has started to actually show her face in her photographs which has delighted her huge following.

Whilst filling in for Lorraine Kelly on Monday, the Irish-born star looked ultra-chic in a fabulous leopard-printed number from the Autograph Collection at Marks & Spencer which was priced at a purse-friendly £45.

The camel and black design was made in a loose fabric that skimmed her changing frame and also featured an on-trend pie-crust neckline. Once again, she added her favourite black high heels and kept her accessories to a bare minimum. The number actually reminded us of the brand's Limited Collection’s Animal Print Half Sleeve Tea Midi dress, which was a sell-out design throughout the season.

