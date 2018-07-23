Pregnant Christine Lampard kicked off her working week with a bang – filling in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine show and her dress is a super-stylish design that we need hanging up in our wardrobe. Her fabulous leopard-printed number, despite looking majorly expensive, is actually a bit of a bargain from none other than Marks & Spencer. Part of the Autograph collection, the £45 frock is made in a loose fabric and features a pie-crust neckline. The cut gently flared over the 39-year-old's adorable baby bump which is growing bigger by the day. The wife of former footballer Frank Lampard looked glowing as she took to the famous sofa, with her radiant skin sparkling and her dark raven locks teased into a curly style. Once again, her look was put together by Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith – who is always responsible for the Irish TV star's on-screen ensembles.

Christine looked stunning on the Lorraine show

Marks & Spencer are renowned for their show-stopping dresses and Christine's outfit looks remarkably similar to the 'dress of the summer' that fashion fans have been obsessing over this season.

£45, Marks & Spencer

Who can forget the Animal Print Half Sleeve Tea Midi dress? The black and white animal-printed design – which featured a striking orange stripe down the side - was seen on a whole host of bloggers and was an instant sell-out for the brand's Limited Collection.

The birth of Christine’s first child is just months away and the Loose Women panellist has been thinking about what name she will give to her unborn child.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: "Calling him or her after any footballers is definitely off the agenda. I've warned Frank." She continued: "We had a few discussion and it won't be happening." However, Franks' daughter Luna12, and Isla, 11 are much more trusted as the former One Show host added: "It would be lovely to pick something that the girls have chosen, so we'll see how it goes," she said.

