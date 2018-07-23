kate-garraway-red-pink-dress-good-morning-britain

Kate Garraway's pink and red Debenhams dress is a total bargain

The Good Morning Britain star wows in another affordable dress

Kate Garraway turned heads on Monday morning as she presented Good Morning Britain alongside Charlotte Hawkins - and we are totally in love with her dazzling Debenhams dress which was cut in a body-conscious style and made in striking pink and red tones, complete with an eye-catching print emblazoned over the top. The colour-block detail gives it a fashion-forward, contemporary look and it also boasts flattering half-sleeves, with ruched detailing at the waist. Originally the fancy frock retailed at £69.00 but amazingly, it's now just £34.50 in the department store's summer sale – great news for fans of Kate's obtainable look. It is also online in all sizes but is sure to sell out fast after the 51-year-old has been spotted wearing it.

Kate looked gorgeous in a striking red and pink dress on Good Morning Britain 

The mother-of-two has had a busy few days – she attended the star-studded ITV summer party on Thursday evening and enjoyed a great night out with her colleagues Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. Kate brought the glamour in a yellow ruffled dress and even posed in a group picture with Love Island contestants as they enjoyed some cocktails in the sun.

£34.50, Debenhams 

The TV presenter has returned to the famous GMB sofa for the summer months and wowed fans on Friday in a pistachio-coloured, sleek tailored suit by high street favourite Zara.

The minty fresh design is part of the brand's spring 2018 collection and is now sadly sold out – but it certainly packed a punch with its pastel, ice-cream tones.

The dress is clearly a big favourite of Kate's as she first wore it on air back in February. The 51-year-old styled the look with a simple white camisole and classic nude high heel shoes and looked as gorgeous as ever. Coloured suits are a great way to give a gentle nod to the androgynous trend whist still working a feminine edge.

