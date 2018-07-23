Kate Garraway's pink and red Debenhams dress is a total bargain

Kate Garraway turned heads on Monday morning as she presented Good Morning Britain alongside Charlotte Hawkins - and we are totally in love with her dazzling Debenhams dress which was cut in a body-conscious style and made in striking pink and red tones, complete with an eye-catching print emblazoned over the top. The colour-block detail gives it a fashion-forward, contemporary look and it also boasts flattering half-sleeves, with ruched detailing at the waist. Originally the fancy frock retailed at £69.00 but amazingly, it's now just £34.50 in the department store's summer sale – great news for fans of Kate's obtainable look. It is also online in all sizes but is sure to sell out fast after the 51-year-old has been spotted wearing it.

The mother-of-two has had a busy few days – she attended the star-studded ITV summer party on Thursday evening and enjoyed a great night out with her colleagues Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. Kate brought the glamour in a yellow ruffled dress and even posed in a group picture with Love Island contestants as they enjoyed some cocktails in the sun.

The TV presenter has returned to the famous GMB sofa for the summer months and wowed fans on Friday in a pistachio-coloured, sleek tailored suit by high street favourite Zara.

The minty fresh design is part of the brand's spring 2018 collection and is now sadly sold out – but it certainly packed a punch with its pastel, ice-cream tones.

The dress is clearly a big favourite of Kate's as she first wore it on air back in February. The 51-year-old styled the look with a simple white camisole and classic nude high heel shoes and looked as gorgeous as ever. Coloured suits are a great way to give a gentle nod to the androgynous trend whist still working a feminine edge.

