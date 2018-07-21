Sarah, Duchess of York headed to one of her favorite London hotspots on Friday evening – private member's club Lou Lou's in Mayfair - and wore a fabulous outfit for the occasion. The former wife of Prince Andrew stepped out in a simple but chic little black dress, which she glammed up with a pastel pink blazer which gave the whole look a gentle pop of colour. The Duchess carried a dove-grey tote bag and accessorised with a gold pendant. However, what REALLY made her outfit stand out was her choice of footwear – her pink pumps by French Sole are certainly unique. The £200 slipper-style loafers were designed in a light pastel hue and feature embroidered motifs on the front – on one shoe there was a sewn image of a bottle that said 'Drink Me' on it and on the other a badge which read 'Eat Me' was seen. These slogans are from the Lewis Carroll classic Alice in Wonderland and are part of the brand's collaboration with blogger Alice Naylor-Leyland.

The Duchess looks pretty in pink

This isn't the first time the mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie has worn a pair of interesting shoes. The 58-year-old loves to switch up her collection and on a trip to Las Vegas in May - where she was promoting her range of children's books Little Red at the Mandalay Bay hotel - fashion fans remarked on how sweet her navy blue shoes were.

£200, French Sole

The £190 plush velvet slippers, also from French Sole, had an adorable embroidered butterfly sewn on to the top and packed a punch, giving her look a statement edge.

On a night out in February she wore the brand again, but this time, she went for a taupe-hued pair of slippers that featured an iridescent unicorn on them and the glittering detail complimented her fuchsia pink Hermes bag.

Sarah, 58, knows that even the plainest of outfits can be jazzed up with the right accessories and we would love to take a peek into her wardrobe as we are sure there would be a whole array of fabulous pieces.

