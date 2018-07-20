Charlotte Hawkins nailed a trend which is notoriously hard to pull off – the jumpsuit – and she looked totally fabulous in the process. The Good Morning Britain star stunned viewers on Friday mornings show in a navy blue jumpsuit which had ruffled shoulder detail, a tailored fit and was emblazoned with a contrasting terracotta bird print. The ensemble is by high street favourite Dorothy Perkins and retails at a reasonable £50. The gorgeous suit is part of the brand's current collection and is currently available online in all sizes – which is great news for fans of Charlotte's obtainable look. She added a pair of orange high heels and wore her blonde locks in a lightly curled hairstyle with subtle makeup.

We loved Charlotte's printed jumpsuit

The former Strictly Comes Dancing contestant looked distinctively fresh and glowing despite her late evening the night before. The mother-of-one headed to the star-studded ITV summer party with fellow colleagues Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway.

£50, Dorothy Perkins

She wore a striking pastel-printed cocktail dress with an asymmetrical neckline and glammed up her look with voluminous curled hair and fluttery long eyelashes. The TV presenter looked to be enjoying the soiree – and even uploaded a selfie of her and her work girls with the Love Island cast! Captioning the shot, Charlotte wrote: "When @gmb meets @loveisland at the @itv summer party!" Joking, she added: “(@tvrichardarnold & @alexberesfordtv hoping to get in next year"

The TV star is styled by ITV's head of wardrobe Debbie Harper, who also puts together all the Good Morning Britain ladies looks – Laura Tobin, Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid .

The stylist has a huge love for readily available, purse-friendly high street items in a variety of cheerful, super-bright tones. Viewers regularly check out her Instagram page - @debbiedresses - which lists everything the TV stars have been wearing that day and where to buy them.

