Charlotte Hawkins wears the most gorgeous summer ASOS dress and we want it now
The TV star channelled floaty summer chic
Charlotte Hawkins stunned the nation again on Thursday morning wearing a beautiful floral summer dress as she presented Good Morning Britain. The mother-of-one once again proved her style credentials when she wore the green floral dress, which had a pretty V neckline and pleated shoulder and neck details, to present the ITV show. The ASOS dress showed off her natural light tan and blonde tousled locks to perfection, giving a style lesson in how to tackle smart dressing in a summer heatwave!
Charlotte stunned on the Good Morning Britain sofa
The pretty 42-year-old’s ASOS dress is sold out on the website, however they have a similar wrap dress from QED London for a snip at only £26! Green florals are a huge trend this summer and it’s not hard to see why; the cool hue is incredibly flattering with a tan and summer sandals, as demonstrated by Charlotte’s chic morning look. Only last week the elegant presenter wore the stunning red £295 ‘Montana’ dress by the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite high street store L.K. Bennett, which has regularly sold out in its three colourways – red, blue and green. Not the first ITV presenter to wear the dress, Holly Willoughby sported the beautiful frock in May when she attended the Chelsea Flower Show.
It’s not the first time the former Strictly Come Dancing star has rocked lust-worthy high street fashion however. A few weeks ago she donned a stunning off-the-shoulder top from celebrity favourite brand Sosandar – loved by fellow ITV celebrities Lorraine Kelly and Stacey Solomon – and Charlotte regularly chooses pieces from UK high street favourite Debenhams. Styled by the show’s head of wardrobe Debbie Harper, who also styles Charlotte’s Good Morning Britain co-stars Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid, the stylist has built up a large Instagram following @debbiedresses and shares her client looks daily.
