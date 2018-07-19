Charlotte Hawkins stunned the nation again on Thursday morning wearing a beautiful floral summer dress as she presented Good Morning Britain. The mother-of-one once again proved her style credentials when she wore the green floral dress, which had a pretty V neckline and pleated shoulder and neck details, to present the ITV show. The ASOS dress showed off her natural light tan and blonde tousled locks to perfection, giving a style lesson in how to tackle smart dressing in a summer heatwave!

Charlotte stunned on the Good Morning Britain sofa

The pretty 42-year-old’s ASOS dress is sold out on the website, however they have a similar wrap dress from QED London for a snip at only £26! Green florals are a huge trend this summer and it’s not hard to see why; the cool hue is incredibly flattering with a tan and summer sandals, as demonstrated by Charlotte’s chic morning look. Only last week the elegant presenter wore the stunning red £295 ‘Montana’ dress by the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite high street store L.K. Bennett, which has regularly sold out in its three colourways – red, blue and green. Not the first ITV presenter to wear the dress, Holly Willoughby sported the beautiful frock in May when she attended the Chelsea Flower Show.

£26, QED London, ASOS

It’s not the first time the former Strictly Come Dancing star has rocked lust-worthy high street fashion however. A few weeks ago she donned a stunning off-the-shoulder top from celebrity favourite brand Sosandar – loved by fellow ITV celebrities Lorraine Kelly and Stacey Solomon – and Charlotte regularly chooses pieces from UK high street favourite Debenhams. Styled by the show’s head of wardrobe Debbie Harper, who also styles Charlotte’s Good Morning Britain co-stars Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid, the stylist has built up a large Instagram following @debbiedresses and shares her client looks daily.

