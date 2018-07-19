kate-garraway-mint-green-zara-suit-good-morning-britain

Kate Garraway loves this Zara suit so much she wore it twice

The Good Morning Britain star recycles her favourite look

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Kate Garraway made a triumphant return to Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning – sharing the famous platform with Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins. As usual, the stunning 51-year-old looked beautiful in a sleek outfit – a mint green tailored suit with matching trousers by high street favourite Zara. She styled the look with a simple white T-shirt and high heels and left her accessories at home – letting her statement two-piece do all the talking. The smart blazer originally retailed at £79.99 and the trousers came in at £39.99 but they went into the Spanish store's hugely popular summer sale and has since sold out. However, you can still purchase the same style trousers in bubble-gum pink for an incredible £12.99 – but be quick, there are only a few sizes available online. She first wore the suit in February on the morning show and viewers have loved it ever since.

Kate looked fabulous on Good Morning Britain in a mint green suit

The mother-of-two is a huge fan of the androgynous look and often gives her ensembles a distinctive feminine twist – wearing the trendy two pieces in a plethora of colours.

Kate's suit is by high street store Zara

In February she delighted viewers when she wore a baby blue suit, which looked amazing against her Englishrose's skin tone. The wide lapels and large statement white buttons also gave it a 60s-retro feel

The TV presenter loves the style so much, she even wore a suit on her birthday in May. Kate, 51 celebrated her special day on air and wore a Barbie pink blazer and trousers combo for the occasion.

MORE: Kate Garraway channels Victoria Beckham in a dreamy Marks and Spencer dress

Although the suit looked like it could be majorly expensive – it actually was an affordable set from popular, cut-price fashion store Quiz, and set her back £39.99 for the blazer and £25.99 for the trousers. She styled up the look and made it her own, adding black high heel shoes and a coordinating simple black camisole.Debbie Harper – ITV's head of wardrobe – is the lady behind Kate's professional wardrobe and shares all the looks of her celebrity clients on her popular Instagram account, Debbie Dresses.

READ: Kate Garraway just wore the most fabulous red polka-dot dress and it's in the sale for £21!

