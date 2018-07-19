Lorraine Kelly's red dress is why you will be rushing to Mango right now

Lorraine Kelly stylishly stepped onto her daily show on Thursday and we absolutely fell in love with her red dress - which turns out to be yet another high street bargain. The 59-year-old wowed viewers in a fancy frock from Spanish high-street favourite Mango – which set her back an affordable £49.99. The number is cut in an on-trend midi length and features ruffled sleeves and a crew-neckline. Lightly embossed on the fabric is an attractive print which gives the whole look a contemporary finish. The mother-of-two's latest 'outfit of the day' look was uploaded to the Lorraine Show's official Instagram account and fans quickly praised her ensemble. "Another gorgeous dress that you look amazing in," one fan commented. Bronagh Webster is the lady behind Lorraine's on-screen look and we think she is doing an incredible job.

Lorraine looked red hot in her Mango dress

The ITV favourite complimented her gorgeous dress with a pair of nude high heels that you will most certainly recognise – they are the 'On to Point' court shoes by Office which retail at a reasonable £69.

£49.99, Mango

The suede shoes are designed in the ever-popular stiletto style and come in a whopping 17 different colours and textures, regularly selling out.

Fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby was one of the first celebrities to rock the shoes on This Morning and since then, they have become the brand’s most popular shoes, with everyone from Christine Lampard to Georgia Toffolo rocking them.

The TV presenter is widely regarded as a style Icon for the over-50s and fans love how she always turns to high street pieces that are readily available. In fact - many critics have remarked that the older the Scottish star gets, the more stylish she becomes! In an interview with The Telegraph, Lorraine exclaimed: "I was never interested in fashion but over the last few years I thought: Actually, this is quite fun" she revealed.

