Style twins! Princess Eugenie just stepped out in Meghan Markle's engagement shoes

Princess Eugenie looked like a total goddess on Wednesday evening as she attended the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration at Coutts Bank in London. The silk green dress she opted to wear hugged her super slim frame and she accessorised with her favourite nude bag by M2Malletier and a pair of nude, lace-up Aquazzura shoes. If you think you have seen the stylish high heels before – you would be right! It turns out that they are the very same pair that her cousin Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, wore to her official engagement photocall in November 2017. The shoes retail at £420 and are sadly no longer available – although if you want a piece of the royal style you can bag a similar flesh-toned pair on the store's online site.

Princess Eugenie looked dreamy in green

Nude high heels are widely regarded as a style staple as they are a neutral shade that can be worn with any colour - plus the classic hue will never date.

Duchess Meghan wore the same shoes in 2017

Bride-to-be Eugenie knows this – her bold green dress took centre stage as she entered the plush venue and her neutral accessories complimented the look. Her gorgeous auburn hair was teased into a voluminous style and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Aquazzura nude shoes

The countdown is on until the sister of Princess Beatrice marries her long-term love Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castel on 12 October.

Loading the player...

Bets are being placed as to what style of dress the 27-year-old will don – and also if she will wear the York Diamond Tiara, which her mother the Duchess of York wore when she married Eugenie's father Prince Andrew in 1986.

MORE: Princess Eugenie is a big fan of this £30 bronzer

The diamond-studded heirloom stunned onlookers when she wore it – and she actually went on to showcase it again – during the royal tour of Australia and also at Elton John’s White Tie and Tiara ball in 2001.

READ: Is Princess Eugenie giving us a major clue about her wedding dress with her Ascot wardrobe?