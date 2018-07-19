This may well be one of our all-time favourite outfits of Princess Eugenie's! The royal looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out in London on Wednesday for the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration at Coutts Bank. Eugenie, who is due to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on 12 October, chose a beautiful emerald green dress for the event which she paired with some elegant close-toe cream shoes with strappy cross over detail. It was a pretty and flattering look on the Princess, who looks fabulous in the vibrant green shade. Eugenie was pictured meeting anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni at the occasion.

We love Eugenie's rich green dress; the asymmetric cut of the hemline is super flattering, as is the cinched in waist, v-neck top and elbow-length sleeves. The Princess kept her accessories to a minimum and let her dress do all the talking.

Beauty-wise, she wore her hair down in a wavy style with a few pieces pinned up. She went for a slightly smoky eye and a nude lip with her makeup.

Earlier in the day Buckingham Palace announced that members of the public will be invited to Eugenie and Jack's wedding in Windsor. A total of 1,200 guests will be given access to the castle grounds, from where they will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the ceremony and watch the bride and groom depart St George's Chapel as man and wife. Members of the public can apply for up to four tickets on the royal family's official website, www.royal.uk.