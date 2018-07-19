The extra-special meaning behind Victoria Beckham's new necklace

We all know that Victoria Beckham loves all things fashion - and that includes her passion for accessories, in particular, jewellery. As part of her brand new Autumn/Winter collection, she has released a selection of crystal necklaces that feature a gemstones that all have a special meaning. On Wednesday evening, the wife of David Beckham shared a video with her followers - featuring her new Tri Stone pendant necklace, which costs £250. The piece of jewellery boasts three stones - crystal quartz, white howlite and rose quartz. Victoria, 44, said in the video: "They are good for positive, mental and feminine energy and I am really, really excited to wear it." The former Spice Girl is so into the art of crystal healing that she is even offering her followers the chance to experience a crystal reading in her Dover Street store this month. Where do we sign up!

Victoria shared what the crystals mean in her latest Instagram post

The fashion designer is known for her love of diamonds and it was recently reported that she has a staggering 14 engagement rings.

£250, Victoria Beckham

The then Manchester United footballer David gave the Spice Girl her first engagement ring in 1998 - he presented her with a marquise-cut diamond ring, which was rumoured to have cost £65,000. The singer delightedly showed off her new rock at a hotel in Chester, shortly after their engagement was announced. Two years later, after the couple's elaborate A-list wedding in Ireland, she replaced her ring with a platinum set eternity band.

Then, in 2003, the pop star debuted an emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes, set in platinum.

On her 30th birthday, David trounced all other rings he had given his wife, by gifting Victoria a pink champagne diamond ring in a halo setting. The oval-cut piece reportedly cost an eye-watering £835,000 at the time. Wow!

