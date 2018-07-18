Lorraine channels Kate Middleton’s style in chic £45 Marks & Spencer wedges

Lorraine Kelly took a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge’s nautical style book on Wednesday morning – donning a pair of stunningly chic navy-blue wedges from Marks & Spencer. The presenter, 58, who regularly wows with her high-street fashion sense, stepped out for her early morning ITV show in the elegant almond toe espadrilles and a navy floral dress from Warehouse – confirming once more that she is a daytime TV style queen! The wedges, available on the Marks & Spencer website for a snip at £45 and also available in grey and fuchsia, are a wardrobe staple for Kate and Pippa Middleton who have been spotted wearing the style everywhere from smart Royal engagements to relaxed afternoons at Wimbledon tennis.

Lorraine's look had the royal touch

Normally a fan of pointed court shoes in bold block colours, or leg-lengthening tan stilettos, Lorraine’s look is reminiscent of the Royal trend of wearing an elegant navy wedge in the summer months. Perfect for taking an outfit from day to night, espadrille wedges look equally good with jeans and a blazer – a la Kate Middleton - or a floaty floral dress, much like the ‘cold shoulder’ Warehouse version Lorraine paired with her heels. Lorraine paired her look with subtle stud earrings, a heart necklace and a simple tennis bracelet, allowing her bold dress and chic wedges to do the talking. Lorraine has been channelling royal style of late.

£45, Marks & Spencer

Last week after Meghan Markle stunned in an olive green Ralph Lauren dress at Prince Louis’ christening, Lorraine donned a dress from the same designer the very next day. In a beautiful muted green, the Ralph Lauren olive shirt dress Lorraine wore is on sale reduced by £100 (now £149.40) and is the same hue and mid-calf length as Meghan’s fitted version. The perfect style to stay smart in a summer heatwave!

