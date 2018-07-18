Michelle Keegan looked like a woman on a mission on Wednesday morning as she was photographed leaving the BBC breakfast studios in London, stunning waiting fans in a double denim look which she totally pulled off. Top-to-toe denim is notoriously hard to style (think Britney and Justin in 2001) but the Our Girl actress nailed it, wearing a pair of slim-fit skinny jeans, which she teamed with a simple white T-shirt, suede nubuck boots and the most fabulous denim jacket. Her jacket is part of her fashion line with Very and retails at an affordable £50. Trendsetting Michelle's jacket featured lace up yarn at the sleeves in navy blue which gave it a distinctive look. The best news for fans of the former Coronation Street stars outfit is it is online in all sizes – catch it while you can! Michelle, 31, accessorised with a Louis Vuitton backpack and a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

Michelle is denim diva!

The wife of Mark Wright has had an action-packed 2018 and last month she attended the wedding of her brother-in-law Joshua Wright, who married his long-term love Hollie Kane in Spain.

£50, Very

Fans loved Michelle's outfit by upmarket label BA&SH which retails at £310 and available to buy at Selfridges. Keeping in with the ultra-glam theme, she accessorised her ensemble with layers of gold jewellery, matching gold sandals and a stunning cream shoulder bag by YSL.

The actress looked incredibly tanned and polished, but you may be interested to know that the TV star doesn't need a cupboard full of expensive products to preen her skin.

Chatting to Fabulous Magazine, the 31-year-old revealed that while she often goes for "lots of tinted lip balms", her favourite lippy look is actually Vaseline – a snip at just £2 a tin. She also pointed out she also turns to MAC Lip Pencils, telling the site: "Sometimes I just wear that with lip balm and that's it."

