michelle-keegan-denim-jacket

Michelle Keegan nails the double-denim look in a high street jacket and we love it

Dreamy denim for the wife of Mark Wright

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Michelle Keegan looked like a woman on a mission on Wednesday morning as she was photographed leaving the BBC breakfast studios in London, stunning waiting fans in a double denim look which she totally pulled off. Top-to-toe denim is notoriously hard to style (think Britney and Justin in 2001) but the Our Girl actress nailed it, wearing a pair of slim-fit skinny jeans, which she teamed with a simple white T-shirt, suede nubuck boots and the most fabulous denim jacket. Her jacket is part of her fashion line with Very and retails at an affordable £50. Trendsetting Michelle's jacket featured lace up yarn at the sleeves in navy blue which gave it a distinctive look. The best news for fans of the former Coronation Street stars outfit is it is online in all sizes – catch it while you can! Michelle, 31, accessorised with a Louis Vuitton backpack and a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

Wenn 

Michelle is denim diva! 

The wife of Mark Wright has had an action-packed 2018 and last month she attended the wedding of her brother-in-law Joshua Wright, who married his long-term love Hollie Kane in Spain.

£50, Very

Fans loved Michelle's outfit by upmarket label BA&SH which retails at £310 and available to buy at Selfridges. Keeping in with the ultra-glam theme, she accessorised her ensemble with layers of gold jewellery, matching gold sandals and a stunning cream shoulder bag by YSL.

Loading the player...

The actress looked incredibly tanned and polished, but you may be interested to know that the TV star doesn't need a cupboard full of expensive products to preen her skin.

MORE: Michelle Keegan just wore a £15 top that will make you want to go on holiday

Chatting to Fabulous Magazine, the 31-year-old revealed that while she often goes for "lots of tinted lip balms", her favourite lippy look is actually Vaseline – a snip at just £2 a tin. She also pointed out she also turns to MAC Lip Pencils, telling the site: "Sometimes I just wear that with lip balm and that's it."

READ: Michelle Keegan just stepped out in the colour of the season – and it's a bargain

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below