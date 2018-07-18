The royal family are known for being impeccably stylish and when they wear high street items, we all want to invest! The latest royal to bag a bargain is Lady Amelia Windsor, who looked fabulous at the Bulgari perfume event which took place at the Sky Garden. Her sleek outfit consisted of a simple black vest top which she teamed with a polka-dot skirt by Michael Kors which she accessorised with a super-sparkly choker and a gun-metal tote bag by Bulgari. But fashion fans were extremely excited to see the royal wearing a pair of coordinating black and white polka-dot sling back shoes which, despite looking really expensive, were actually from high street store Boden! The 'Annie' block heel shoes cost £99 and come in a variety of different prints and shades should you wish to invest.

Also at the high-profile launch was Lady Kitty Spencer – Prince William and Harry’s cousin. The 27-year-old model looked beautiful in a delightful floral dress by her favourite fashion designer Dolce & Gabbana which she also teamed with Bulgari accessories – a gold bag and bold cocktail rings as well as some drop earrings which came complete with glittering rubies embedded in the clasps. What a royally stylish pair!

Amelia is taking the fashion world by storm – not only does she contribute to high society publication Tatler, but she has collaborated with designer Penelope Chilvers.

The limited edition collection includes three pieces that the she has worked on – a pair of boots, £288, the cutest clogs, £199, and a belt, £145.

The striking print that features on all three items is pink cowhide – and it will jazz up any outfit in seconds. This is the dynamic duo’s second range together – and this time the high summer casual collection has a charitable stance - the collaboration is in aid of War Child UK and 20% of all proceeds will be donated directly to the charity.

