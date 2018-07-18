Kimberley Walsh took a break from motherhood duties on Tuesday afternoon and appeared on Loose Women. The former Girls Aloud singer looked incredible as she chatted to the panel - and we are obsessed with her outfit which had a distinctive high street edge. The mother-of-two wore a pair of tan-coloured loose trousers with an on-trend paper-bag waist, a co-ordinating pair of high heels in the same shade and a paisley-printed blouse from high street mecca Next which set her back a purse-friendly £28. The shirt is part of the brand's current season and luckily is available online in all sizes. The 36-year-old wore her trademark highlighted locks in a straight style with flicked-out ends and sported a tanned complexion which was highlighted with subtle makeup.

Kimberley looked gorgeous on Loose Women

The singer loves high street clothes and regularly heads to affordable shops for her professional wardrobe. In March, the Bolton-born star attended the Bardou Foundation's International Women's Day Gala at The Hospital Club in London and wore a bright pink dress from Coast, which set her back £99. The TV star chose to accessorise with a dark plum clutch and matching bold lip, finishing the look with metallic strappy heels.

Kimberley, 36, is best friends with Cheryl Cole and has been comforting her since her separation from the father of her son, pop-star Liam Payne.

Speaking about the split and how the former wife of Ashley Cole is coping, Kimberley explained: "It's obviously tough, but she's doing really well," she confessed.

She added: "We've both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time. I was there last week, we had a BBQ. Just seeing the kids playing together, this new phase we're in in our lives is actually so lovely."

