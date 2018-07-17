The Duchess of Cornwall is enjoying an annual visit to the South West with her husband Prince Charles. The action-packed trip focuses on the region's local businesses, from the artisan producers who help bolster the area's food and drink sector to innovative firms such as Finisterre, which creates sustainable outdoor clothing. On Tuesday, the royal couple went through the Isles of Scilly - St Mary's and St Martin's - and enjoyed the harbour. Camilla – who turned 71 today – looked fabulous in a green, pansy-printed dress, which she accessorised with her favourite pearl necklace, matching earrings and nude high heel shoes. She added a stunning trench coat by Burberry which retails at £1450. The classic design is made in a creamy nude shade and is lined with the iconic red, white and blue checked print. Burberry is one of the UK's most recognisable brands and the coat has long been praised for being an item that will never go out of style due to its tailored shape. Camilla looked to be twinning with her husband Charles, who wore a smart tailored suit in the same stone shade.

Camilla's latest outfit has a classic edge

Last week when President Trump stepped off his plane in Brussels – all eyes were on his wife Melania who also wore the same coat as Camilla. Mother-of-one Melania teamed the chic trench with a simple navy dress and £525 Christian Louboutin high heel shoes made from patent leather.

The mother-of-two looked amazing at the Fowey Festival Celebration on Monday afternoon wearing her favourite pastel blue dress which featured a contrasting white floral print.

The 71-year-old wore her regular high heel shoes by online brand Sole Bliss which retails at £150 and are especially designed for ladies who suffer from bunions.

They have been called 'The most comfortable heels in the world' by many and its clear Duchess Camilla must agree – she wore the shoes three times last week.

