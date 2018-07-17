Meghan Markle's pink Mulberry handbag is available in 6 colours and it's even in the sale

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the sunshine on Tuesday morning as they paid a visit to London's Southbank Centre to take a look at the new Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. Meghan, 36, looked incredible in a tailored, sleeveless trench coat by House of Nonie – a Canadian brand- and accessorised her latest look with a pair of Dioressence pumps by Dior and a Mulberry Clifton shoulder bag. All eyes were on the wife of Prince Harry's choice of handbag - the royal is known as a bit of a bag Queen and her latest arm candy is actually a sale item. The Rosewater design comes with a gold chain strap, striking button detail and can be adjusted and styled in plenty of different ways – the Duchess used it as a clutch as opposed to wearing it in her favourite look – across her body. The bag comes in a further fives bold hues: black, clay, oak, oxblood and orchid and is selling out fast.

Duchess Meghan was a vison in pink at London's Southbank

Mulberry is a brand embraced by the royal family and the Duchess of Cambridge has plenty of the English heritage brand's bags in her collection.

£600, Mulberry

In March, the wife of Prince William looked gorgeous at Olympic park and carried a simple black clutch bag by the popular leather specialists.

The former Suits star loves handbags and often carries a different style on every royal engagement she attends. One of her favourite brands is Strathberry – the Scottish company has become a hugely popular choice for shoppers since Meghan put its name on the map and last week she carried one of their gorgeous tanned tote bags – the 'Midi Tote' which is priced at £525.

It looked particularly glam pared with her green Givenchy top and skirt as she touched down in Dublin. But, the Duchess made a bit of an accidental fashion faux pas - she forget to take off the protective plastic which was placed on the robust gold studs at the tote's base- woops!

