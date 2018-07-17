Georgia Toffolo attended the UK premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on Monday evening and we are obsessed with the gorgeous outfit she wore. Joining Amanda Seyfried and Lily James on the red carpet, the former Made in Chelsea star looked incredible in a white mini dress by Alice McCall which featured a pretty, bandeau neckline, embroidered detail and a flirty, ra-ra skirt hem. The £275 dress is available at high end online store The Oxygen Boutique and perfectly complemented her petite frame. We noticed her choice of footwear looked particularly familiar – her nude high heel shoes are the very same pair that Holly Willoughby regularly sports on This Morning daily.The 'On to Point' court shoes are from Office, retail at £69 and come in a whopping 17 colours and textures. The nude colourway are arguably the brand's most popular shoe, worn by an abundance of TV personalities, including Lorraine Kelly and Christine Lampard. The style regularly sells out which proves that we all just love affordable accessories, no matter what budget.

Toff looked terrific at the Mamma Mia UK premiere

The 23-year-old keeps her fans updated with her professional wardrobe and often wears high street led-pieces with designer threads. Last month the TV personality wowed fans with a bold, eye-catching fuchsia pink blouse from Olivia Rubin that featured statement rainbow buttons down the centre, which set her back £150.

£69, Office

But followers caught a glimpse of her fabulous earrings - and went wild after discovering they were actually a total bargain. The shoulder-grazing earrings had a large button base with a huge pink heart dangling from them and cost just £12.99 from high street store Zara. In March, the former I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! winner announced she was the new face of Very's #everydaylifegoals range.

The 28-piece collection starts at just £12 and the 23-year-old said of the partnering: "I had so much fun shooting the Very campaign, laughed all day on set and felt great wearing the V by Very collection."

