camilla-parker-bowles-cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in an icy blue number - but there's one style essential she just can't be without

Duchess Camilla looks fabulous in florals

by Laura Sutcliffe /

The Duchess of Cornwall is enjoying a trip to Cornwall with husband Prince Charles and on Monday afternoon the royal couple paid a visit to the Fowey Festival Celebration where local businesses showcase their offerings. Camilla, 70, looked fabulous in a pastel blue dress which was cut with a flattering V-neckline, 3/4 length sleeves and finished just above the calves in an on-trend midi length. She teamed the look with a pair of her favourite heels by Sole Bliss which retail at £150 - but this time in a striking tan shade. The one item that the Duchess nearly always wears is a pearl necklace and true to form, she worked a string of pearls around her neck, with matching drop earrings. Charles and Camilla looked in great spirits as they greeted workers and the mother-of-two beamed as she held up a traditional Cornish pasty.

Duchess Camilla looked gorgeous in blue 

If you think you have seen the dress before; you would be correct! Last month, on a whistle-stop trip to Wales, Camilla wore the very same design as she and the Prince enjoyed a romantic evening stroll together.

Loading the player...

After a busy day full of action-packed engagements, the Duchess looked to be winding down and dressed for the occasion, looking fabulous in the icy blue design.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall has a new favourite handbag brand – and it's also loved by the Queen

Although the 70-year-old isn't often without her tan high heels, there is one pair of dress shoes that she often steps out in on extra-special occasions - a pair of cream Chanel heeled pumps with a distinctive black toe cap. Camilla has worn the style – regularly for 13 years; she first donned them in 2005. It's been suggested that there may be a heartfelt reason behind her choice of shoes - Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall gives tennis whites a polka-dot twist at Wimbledon

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below