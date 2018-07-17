The Duchess of Cornwall is enjoying a trip to Cornwall with husband Prince Charles and on Monday afternoon the royal couple paid a visit to the Fowey Festival Celebration where local businesses showcase their offerings. Camilla, 70, looked fabulous in a pastel blue dress which was cut with a flattering V-neckline, 3/4 length sleeves and finished just above the calves in an on-trend midi length. She teamed the look with a pair of her favourite heels by Sole Bliss which retail at £150 - but this time in a striking tan shade. The one item that the Duchess nearly always wears is a pearl necklace and true to form, she worked a string of pearls around her neck, with matching drop earrings. Charles and Camilla looked in great spirits as they greeted workers and the mother-of-two beamed as she held up a traditional Cornish pasty.

Duchess Camilla looked gorgeous in blue

If you think you have seen the dress before; you would be correct! Last month, on a whistle-stop trip to Wales, Camilla wore the very same design as she and the Prince enjoyed a romantic evening stroll together.

After a busy day full of action-packed engagements, the Duchess looked to be winding down and dressed for the occasion, looking fabulous in the icy blue design.

Although the 70-year-old isn't often without her tan high heels, there is one pair of dress shoes that she often steps out in on extra-special occasions - a pair of cream Chanel heeled pumps with a distinctive black toe cap. Camilla has worn the style – regularly for 13 years; she first donned them in 2005. It's been suggested that there may be a heartfelt reason behind her choice of shoes - Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla.

