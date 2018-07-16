All eyes were on Pippa Middleton on Friday as she watched the men's semi-finals at Wimbledon, looking positively glowing in a ruffled white midi dress by Anna Mason which was emblazoned with a striking paisley print. The fabulous frock skimmed her growing baby bump and she added summery espadrilles, wore her hair tied back in a loose braid and sported classic Rayban sunglasses to complete the look. But fashion fans just couldn’t get enough of her rattan clutch bag which is from luxury American brand J.Crew and priced at £62. Best of all – the woven clutch is currently on sale – it was originally priced at £88 and is selling out fast. The oval-shaped design features contrasting tan straps and is surprisingly large despite its compact size. Even better – if cream isn't your colour, it also comes in a zesty yellow.

Pippa looked blooming lovely at Wimbledon last week with husband James

J.Crew is adored by an abundance of celebrities – This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby wore a spotted shirt and white pencil shirt from the brand last week and the Duchess of Sussex turned heads in Birmingham back in March when she donned a £330 navy blue and white trimmed mac from the store.

£62, J.Crew

The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is a huge tennis fan and spent the majority of last week at the famous tournament. The 34-year-old looked impeccably stylish as she watched a variety of matches and we just couldn't take our eyes off her fabulous selection of outfits.

On Wednesday, the wife of James Matthews wore a light blue shirt dress which she teamed with a pair of lace-up espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers.

The £95, lightweight, cotton shoes come in a variety of pastel shades and Pippa has them in both cream and black. The Waitrose Magazine columnist isn’t the only fan of the gorgeous summer staple – the Countess of Wessex has been spotted in the baby blue version when she attended a celebratory event at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Ingatestone in Essex last month.

