Many royal followers have been commenting on the fact that the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear an olive green outfit to her nephew Prince Louis' christening last Monday, seemingly going against the blue colour scheme that was preferred by relatives including the baby's grandmother Carole Middleton, aunt Pippa Middleton and big sister Princess Charlotte. Other members of the party, such as the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla Parker Bowles chose to wear neutral tones in white and cream, but it seems that there was a significant reason why Meghan decided to be a little bit different – and it is incredibly sweet too.

Meghan Markle stood out in olive green in the christening photos - but for a good reason

Green is thought to be one of the most calming colours there are, while her exact shade – olive green – represents the traditional colour of peace. Green is also known to connote love and nurture, as well as a love of family and nature. As somebody who has recently joined the royal family, it could have been that Meghan was wishing to represent these qualities to bring positivity to Prince Louis' special day – which also happened to be her first royal baptism.

The Duchess looked as stylish as ever in a tailored Ralph Lauren dress with her preferred bateau neckline, which she teamed with a matching fascinator by her go-to milliner, Stephen Jones. The 36-year-old showed off her small waist with a narrow belt – another style she has donned almost every time she’s stepped out. Meghan completed her ouffit with Manolo Blahnik suede pumps in the very same khaki-green shade to pull her look together.

Meghan looked stylish in a Ralph Lauren dress for the royal celebration

It is also evident that Meghan is a big fan of the colour green, and often steps out in different variations of the shade during royal engagements. During her two-day visit to Dublin earlier in the month, the former Suits actress paid tribute to Ireland in a fitted green top by Givenchy, which she teamed with a co-ordinating skirt that featured side pockets and an on-trend mid-length cut. she accessorised the design with a Strathberry Mid tote in tan, and matching court shoes.