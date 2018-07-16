The Duchess of Cornwall looked impeccably stylish last week – and as usual, her accessory game was particularly strong. Normally, the wife of Prince Charles sports her favourite dove-grey tote bag on official outings, but last week she decided to switch up her look twice and carried two separate clutch bags by Launer London – the handbag company which is a known favourite of Her Majesty the Queen. On Tuesday, Camilla attended the RAF centenary event at Westminster Abbey and dazzled in a cream cocktail-style dress, a matching cream hat and a cream clutch bag called the 'Lulu-Bone White' which retails at £950. Clearly the royal was so impressed with the style that she also brought it in statement black and showcased her new arm candy as she visited army barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, to attend the Medal Parade, teaming it perfectly with her forest green silk dress by Fiona Clare.

Duchess Camilla carried a Launer handbag at the RAF centenary event

At any royal event the Queen appears at, she is nearly always spotted carrying a Launer handbag. All the brands bags have a distinctively structured shape – and according to reports, the monarch owns an incredible 200 of them.

Camilla also has the design in black

Launer holds a royal warrant and has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968.

Although The Queen often sticks to her classic black tote, the fashion world swooned in March when she celebrated the diamond jubilee of the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle.

The Monarch wore a fuchsia pink frock which she accessorised with an updated version of her favourite style Launer handbag but in a sharp metallic gold.

£975, Launer London

It was a striking choice for the 92-year-old who often sports classic colours when it comes to her accessories – but we loved the change and it shows that Her Majesty clearly has the Midas touch when it comes to fashion.

