The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads on Sunday afternoon as she watched the men's final at Wimbledon with husband Prince William. Fashion fans around the globe showered the mother-of-three with praise after she stepped out in a bright yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana which retails at £1,150. If you want to get Kate's look for less - we have found the perfect high street alternative from Warehouse. The store have produced a slim-fitting yellow dress called the Cotton Tie Back Midi which retails at just £39. It has the same yellow hue, sleek shape and would be ideal to wear to a party or evening out. The fancy frock is currently available online in all sizes - but catch it while you can - we predict a sell-out.

Duchess Kate looked gorgeous at Wimbledon

Duchess Kate's close-fitting cocktail-style frock featured voluminous cape sleeves and a tailored shape which skimmed over her super-slim frame. Kate teamed the zesty design with a tan bag, nude heels and styled her brunette locks in her trademark bouncy blow-dry.

£39, Warehouse

Many onlookers remarked that perhaps Kate had taken tips from sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex, who earlier in the month stepped out in a buttery yellow dress by Brandon Maxwell when she attended the Commonwealth Youth event in London with her husband Prince Harry.

The £831 design finished just above the knee like Kate’s but instead of flared sleeves, it was completely sleeveless.

Duchess Meghan wore a fabulous dress by Brandon Maxwell last month

Kate and Meghan stunned onlookers on Saturday, as they sat in the royal box together to watch Serena Williams play Angelique Kerber in the ladies final.

The royally stylish duo left their husbands at home and looked impeccably chic for the occasion - Kate wore a cream Jenny Packham dress and carried a Dolce & Gabbana bag, while Meghan wore a nautical blue and white stripe Ralph Lauren shirt and high-waisted trousers.

