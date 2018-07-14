The Duchess of Cambridge is well-known for her love of tennis, and made a stylish return to Wimbledon once again this year - this time with the newest member of the royal family by her side! Kate, who was joined by new sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex at the Ladies' Singles Final, looked gorgeous in her Jenny Packham dress which she wore with her signature glossy blow-dry and Dolce and Gabbana bag. This is the first time that Meghan and Kate have attended an event together without their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry – and both looked chuffed to enjoy a girls' day out.

Kate looked stunning in a Jenny Packham number

Duchess Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a very keen tennis fan, so it’s no surprise she took a break from her maternity leave to make an appearance at the ladies’ finals. She will also be returning to Wimbledon on Sunday with her husband Prince William to watch the Gentlemen’s Singles Final on Centre Court.

Meghan, who also wowed the Wimbledon crowds in a Ralph Lauren shirt and high-waisted trousers, was of course supporting her close friend Serena Williams, who played Angelique Kerber in the final – returning to the tournament for the first time since having her daughter just 10 months ago.

The tennis star, who had previously remained coy about whether Meghan would be seen cheering her on, spoke out on Thursday after Kensington Palace confirmed the news. "There you go. It came from the palace that she is coming on Saturday," she said. "We've always had a wonderful friendship and every year for a couple years she comes out to Wimbledon, has supported me and now she’s supporting me in a different role. But our friendship is still exactly the same," she said. "We always have supported each other, just been there for each other through a lot."

Meghan wore Ralph Lauren for the match

Before taking their seats for the game, Kate and Meghan met a number of former Wimbledon ladies champions, as well as some of the Championships’ ball boys and ball girls to hear more about their experiences of the tournament. The royal twosome smiled and laughed as they chatted with everybody, clearly sharing the same passion for the sport.