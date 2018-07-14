The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at Wimbledon on Saturday, to support her good friend Serena Williams in the Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber. She was even joined by sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge for the occasion! Meghan, 36, looked stunning as she watched the game from the Royal Box with Kate, wearing a blue striped shirt by Ralph Lauren, cream high-waisted trousers and a bag by Alturzarra. Keeping cool in the heat, the former Suits star wore her long dark hair up in a messy bun and minimal makeup accentuated her beautiful features. The new royal looked fresh and glowing – despite the fact she has had an extremely hectic few days – what with Prince Louis' christening, the RAF 100 anniversary event AND her whistle-stop, two-day trip to Ireland.

This isn't the first time that the Duchess has paid a visit to the world's most famous tennis event. In 2016, when she first started dating future husband Prince Harry, the actress was photographed courtside, wearing a chic fedora as she cheered on the competitors.

Meghan's wardrobe throughout her two-day trip to Ireland has been blowing fans away – many have commented that her outfits looked rather like they belonged to her Suits character Rachel Zane – due to the office-style cuts.

She began the tour by wearing a racing green top and skirt combo by Givenchy and carried a tan bag by Strathberry. At a dinner at Glencairn, she changed into a black cocktail dress by Emilia Wickstead.

For day two, the Duchess started off in a grey dress by Roland Mouret and then wowed the crowd at Croke Park in a tailored, cropped trousers suit, also by Givenchy. If, like us, you just can’t work out which look you like the best – why not head to our poll and vote for your favourite?