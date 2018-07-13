Pippa Middleton turns heads at Wimbledon in perfect summer floral maxi dress - and new hairstyle!

Pippa Middleton headed to Wimbledon for the third time this year on Friday to watch Rafa Nadal take on Novak Djokovic in the Men's Singles semi-final – and took none other than her handsome husband James Matthews as her date. Kate's pregnant sister has been pictured at the tournament several times in the past two weeks but chose to take her brother James Middleton on both occasions.

For her most recent appearance, the stunning mum-to-be nailed the summer look in a gorgeous £680 floral maxi dress by Anna Mason, which she accessorised with summery espadrilles and a J Crew clutch bag.

Photo: © Getty Images

The mum-to-be looked gorgeous

Pippa surprised with her choice of hairstyle. While on most occasions she favours to wear her hair down, this time she opted for a ponytail with braids to each side – very cute! Husband James also looked dapper for their joint outing, opting for blue jeans, a smart white shirt and a beige blazer.

RELATED: The espadrilles Pippa Middleton is obsessed with - and the Countess of Wessex has a pair too!

The Middleton family are big tennis fans and are regulars at Wimbledon. Carole, Michael, Pippa and James have all been spotted at Wimbledon this year and on Saturday it will be the Duchess of Cambridge's turn.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate will make her debut this year alongside her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex, who will be attending the tournament for the first time as a royal. Both royal ladies will be cheering on Meghan's good friend, Serena Williams, who will take on Angelique Kerber in the Women's Singles final.

MORE: Pregnant Pippa Middleton looks effortlessly stylish in blue shirt dress at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a keen tennis fan, so it’s no surprise she will be taking a break from her maternity leave to make an appearance on Saturday. She will also be returning to Wimbledon the following day with her husband Prince William to watch the Gentlemen's Singles Final on Centre Court.