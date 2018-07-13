Melania Trump stuns in pale pink suit dress to meet the Queen for the first time

Melania Trump enjoyed a glamourous meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday. Accompanied by her husband, US President Donald Trump, the 48-year-old stole some of the attention in a pale pink suit dress. With her golden-tinted tresses swept up and away from her face, the Frist Lady accentuated her pretty facial features with smokey eyes, a touch of blusher and lashings of black mascara.

Melania Trump with the Queen in Windsor

The couple were greeted at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute while the US National Anthem played. The Queen and the President inspected the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. The US President and his wife then joined Her Majesty for a private audience at the Castle. The Queen has previously received three other US Presidents at Windsor Castle since the 1980s - Barack Obama in 2016, Mr Bush in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1982.

Earlier on in the day, Melania opted for a stunning creation by Victoria Beckham during a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea where she met with British Army veterans, also known as Chelsea Pensioners. The knee-length dress, which is available to buy for £1,550, featured a colour-block design consisting of diagonal stripes in blue, orange and beige hues. She simply accessorised her dress with nude high heels.

