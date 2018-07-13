Melania Trump wears Victoria Beckham dress to meet the Chelsea Pensioners

Since arriving in the UK on Thursday, Melania Trump has been impressing with her array of outfit choices. Following a glamorous black-tie dinner on Thursday evening, in which she dazzled guests with her stunning yellow caped gown by J Mendel, Melania opted for a more casual look – but not less impressive – for her first London engagement on Friday morning.

The First Lady, accompanied by Theresa May's husband Philip May, headed over the Royal Hospital Chelsea to meet British Army veterans, also known as Chelsea Pensioners, and Melania chose a British designer for the very sweet engagement – none other than Victoria Beckham!

Photo: © Getty Images

FLOTUS donned a bold, colour blocked dress featuring diagonal stripes in blue, orange and beige hues, which is available to buy for £1,550. The 48-year-old simply accessorised her dress with nude high heels. Beauty wise, Baron Trump's mother chose her usual makeup look which consists of nude lipstick and smokey eyes, and wore her hair straight.

Mrs Trump and Mr May met the Chelsea Pensioners and local schoolchildren and even enjoyed a game of bowls on the green, and judging by the pictures it looks like Melania got the hang of the game pretty quickly.

Photo: © Getty Images

Later on Friday Melania will be dressing to impress Her Majesty the Queen, who will welcome her and Donald at Windsor Castle for afternoon tea. FLOTUS is "looking forward to having tea with the Queen," her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN this week. We imagine she will be very nervous, on Friday Donald Trump revealed that his wife is a "tremendous fan of hers".