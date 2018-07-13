The Duchess of Cornwall is no stranger to a packed schedule, and on Thursday she visited some army barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire to attend the Medal Parade. She opted for a gorgeous green dress with some chunky black buttons down the front, which looks like a nod to the military trend - how fitting! Even better, her bottle green dress matches the jackets and hats of the officers, so she definitely nailed her look.

Camilla's forest-green dress looked simple yet elegant

It was a much darker look than her usual summery outfits (perhaps she’s been taking style tips from Duchess Meghan’s wardrobe in Ireland this week), but she kept it glamorous with a gorgeous pearl necklace, simple brooch, and elegant black clutch bag. The Duchess is well aware of how shoes can pull a look together and chose her favourite pair of Chanel pumps.

Earlier in the week, Camilla headed to Wimbledon to watch the men’s quarter finals, choosing a summery pink and white polka-dot dress for the occasion. And on Tuesday, she looked angelic in an all-white ensemble at the RAF centenary flyover event. Plus, to Prince Louis’ christening on Monday, she also chose a cream dress. For all three occasions, she chose to keep accessories to a minimum and kept her hair in her signature glamorous curls. We just wish our summer wardrobe was so flexible, and we could get our hair as perfect every day...

Camilla met servicemen during the day

During Thursday's event, Camilla met servicemen and military wives, and also presented medals to the 4th Battalion The Rifles rifleman during a ceremony. She smiled to everyone as she shook their hands while their families watched proudly - it certainly must be a special moment for them. While we’ve been eagerly following Meghan Markle’s wardrobe this week, we also can’t wait to see what the other royal ladies step out in next - they rarely put a sartorial toe out of line, after all.