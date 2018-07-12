Melania Trump is glamorous in yellow gown for gala dinner with Donald Trump

Melania Trump pulled out all the stops for her first night in the UK. The First Lady, who is on an official visit with husband Donald Trump, donned a glamorous yellow chiffon cape dress to attend a gala dinner at Blenheim Palace.

The floor-length gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, with criss-cross chiffon detailing and a dramatic cape. Melania styled her hair into loose side-swept curls, adding smoky eye makeup and pink lipstick to complete the dazzling look. She held hands with her husband, who was dressed in a black tuxedo, as they exited the American Embassy and made their way to a waiting helicopter for the short trip to Oxfordshire.

The black-tie dinner was hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May, with other attendees including newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his wife Lucia, and business leaders from firms including Blackstone, Blackrock, Diageo, Mclaren and Arup. Guests will dine on Scottish salmon, English Hereford beef fillet and strawberries and clotted cream ice cream during the reception.

The President and First Lady touched down in the UK on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a busy weekend that will also see them meet the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday. Her Majesty will greet the pair at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle and a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will gather to give a royal salute and play the US National Anthem in honour of the pair. The Queen and the President will inspect the Guard of Honour and watch the military march past before having tea together at the castle.

The monarch regularly meets Presidents of the United States and their spouses at Windsor Castle, including Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and Ronald and Nancy Reagan. Speaking about his visit to the UK at a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, Donald said that he is expecting to have an "interesting time in the UK", adding: "So I have NATO, I have the UK – that's a situation with turmoil, and I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all, who would think? Who would think? But the UK certainly – they certainly have a lot of things going on."

