Camilla-hi-res

The Duchess of Cornwall: The unexpected queen of fashion - video

Looking back at her past decade in the public eye

by Philip Josse /

Since her marriage to the Prince of Wales in 2005, the Duchess of Cornwall has presented herself with elegance and grace. Looking back over the past decade of her style shows a penchant for neutral, cream and ivory shades. Her wardrobe also shows a fondness for navy, which brings out the blue in her eyes. Camilla also has a liking for hats. For her civil ceremony at Guildford Town Hall and their subsequent marriage blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the mother-of-two wore feathered Philip Treacy creations. For the first she chose a french lace hat with a feather trim, and for the second, a striking gold leaf feathered crown tipped with Swarovski crystals. For the decade that she has been a member of the royal family, the Duchess of Cornwall has demonstrated an elegant and unique sartorial style. Here we showcase some of our favourites. Scroll down for video.

WATCH BELOW FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Duchess Camilla: the unexpected queen of fashion

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below