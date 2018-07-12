The Duchess of Cornwall: The unexpected queen of fashion - video

Since her marriage to the Prince of Wales in 2005, the Duchess of Cornwall has presented herself with elegance and grace. Looking back over the past decade of her style shows a penchant for neutral, cream and ivory shades. Her wardrobe also shows a fondness for navy, which brings out the blue in her eyes. Camilla also has a liking for hats. For her civil ceremony at Guildford Town Hall and their subsequent marriage blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the mother-of-two wore feathered Philip Treacy creations. For the first she chose a french lace hat with a feather trim, and for the second, a striking gold leaf feathered crown tipped with Swarovski crystals. For the decade that she has been a member of the royal family, the Duchess of Cornwall has demonstrated an elegant and unique sartorial style. Here we showcase some of our favourites. Scroll down for video.

WATCH BELOW FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Duchess Camilla: the unexpected queen of fashion