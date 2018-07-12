The espadrilles Pippa Middleton is obsessed with - and the Countess of Wessex has a pair too!

Pippa Middleton – who is pregnant with her first child - stunned at Wimbledon on Wednesday afternoon, wearing a loose-fitting, baby blue linen midi dress from one of her favourite designers Ralph Lauren. We especially loved her choice of accessories – particularly her black lace-up espadrilles which are by high end brand Penelope Chilvers and priced at £95. The 'Low Valencia Espadrilles' are made from the finest cotton and are the ideal type of shoe to wear in the warmer months, due to their lightweight material and canvas setting. The shoes are part of the brand’s current collection and also come in white, mustard and baby blue. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge has been to the famous tennis tournament twice this week and wore the summer staple on both occasions.

Pippa looked fabulous at Wimbledon

Pippa isn't the only fan of the laid-back style – The Countess of Wessex also has a pair in light blue.

£95, Penelope Chilvers

The wife of Prince Edward attended a celebratory event at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Ingatestone, Essex last month and teamed her beautiful Erdem shirt dress with the espadrilles and looked incredibly well-put together as always.

The Countess of Wessex wore the same espadrilles in a lighter colour

Penelope Chilvers is a brand with a distinctive royal connection. In May, it was announced that Lady Amelia Windsor has collaborated with them, designing a line of shoes in association with War Child UK.

The young royal helped to design a three-piece collection, which consisted of a pair of clogs, a belt and some boots which were crafted in a striking pink cowhide.

Speaking about the collection and what it means to her, Amelia explained: "It was a huge honour and pleasure to work with Penelope, whose creations and talent I admire so much."

She added: "I wear Penelope Chilvers shoes every day, so it's a treat to be able to collaborate with the designer on this project. I her incredibly inspiring both as a designer and friend."