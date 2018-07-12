The Duchess of Sussex wowed the emerald isle on her two-day official trip to Ireland with husband Prince Harry and we have been totally obsessed with her outfits. In particular, when she quickly changed out of her grey Roland Mouret dress into her black tailored suit by Givenchy – we marvelled at the way she styled her ensemble – adding black high heel stilettos, a simple yet smart clutch bag and a crisp white T-shirt which had a trendy crew-neckline. We expected the casual tee to be of the majorly expensive variety (Victoria Beckham's favourite white T-shirt retails at £100) but it turns out to be from online brand Lavender Hill and priced at a purse-friendly £34! The brand's 'Essential T Shirt' stands out because of its perfect fit but is also ethically made from eco-friendly fabrics which are known to feel most luxurious. Each tee is slightly thicker to stop show through and comes in a range of colours and styles, including, black, white, grey and pink. Maybe Meghan will purchase the whole set?

Meghan teamed her Givenchy suit with a simple white T-shirt

This isn't the first time that the wife of Prince Harry has worn an item which is inexpensive and readily available.

£34, Lavender Hill Clothing

Back in January on an official visit to Reprezent 107.3 FM in Brixton, everyone was talking about the fact the Duchess was wearing a knitted jumper from Marks & Spencer.

The oversized black design set her back just £45 and it came as no surprise that it sold out almost immediately, selling at almost quadruple the price on eBay.

Marks & Spencer appears to be top of Meghan's shopping list – last month when she attended the wedding of Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale – she surprised everyone when she wore a fascinator from M&S which cost just £29.50. Who needs Philip Treacy when you can bag a high street steal…

