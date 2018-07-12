Lady Kitty Spencer wears a pansy-printed dress and looks very happy about it

Lady Kitty Spencer was spotted at one of London's most famous rooftop establishments - the Sky Garden on Wednesday evening for the launch of Bulgari's newest scent for men – Man Wood Essence. The 27-year-old looked as gorgeous as ever – in a sheer dress which was adorned with pansies by her favourite fashion designer, Dolce & Gabbana. It is fitting that the blonde beauty would wear the designs – she is one of the brand's faces and regularly appears in their campaign shots and on the catwalk. Last week she even walked the runway at their Alta Moda show which was held in Lake Como. The dress featured a pie-crust, ruffled neckline and a nipped in waist. She accessorised with a selection of bold cocktail rings as well as some drop earrings which came complete with stunning rubies embedded in the clasps. The model wore her hair up in a chic bun – maybe she is taking inspiration for cousin Prince Harry's wife - the Duchess of Sussex - who is known for her love of up'dos.

Instagram

Lady Kitty looked gorgeous as always

Kitty spoke to HELLO! Fashion Monthly last year and revealed her favourite designer shops. "I love McQueen, Temperley, Erdem, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry. Anything that's fun but feminine. And then the [international] ones I tend to wear are Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren."

Loading the player...

The model moved from Cape Town to London last year to pursue a career in the fashion and has so far been killing it with her new projects.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer surprises with flamenco dancer look - and we love it

In May, it was announced that the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales is the official UK brand ambassador for high end jewellery brand Bulgari.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer compared to 'aunty Diana' as she dons gorgeous Princess gown

Speaking about the collaboration, Kitty revealed: "It is an immense honour to be working with the most iconic Italian jewellery brand in the world. Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand."