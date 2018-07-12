Duchess Meghan looked absolutely stunning on her two-day tour to Ireland with her husband Prince Harry - the newlyweds' first overseas engagement as a married couple. During their visit, Meghan wowed crowds with four elegant outfits and now we're asking you to vote for your favourite!

Meghan began the tour wearing a chic fitted green top and skirt by Givenchy. She then changed into a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead black cocktail dress with matching heels for a dinner at Glencairn. Day two's outfits included a beautiful grey dress by one of her preferred designers, Roland Mouret. The Duchess then surprised onlookers with another outfit change – this time into a super chic black suit with cropped trousers and white T-shirt.

Take a look at the photos below and let us know which outfit is your No1…