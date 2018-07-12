The Countess of Wessex continued with her extremely busy week as she headed to Wimbledon on Wednesday afternoon. The wife of Prince Edward looked typically chic in a stunning turquoise jumpsuit by one of her favourite designers - Emilia Wickstead. The £1992 jumpsuit - which actually looks like a dress - features abstract black detailing at the sleeves and billowing trousers that boast an abundance of pleats. The mother-of-two teamed her ensemble with navy blue high heel pumps and wore her long blonde locks in a flowing loose style, adding only dark black sunglasses and a coordinating gem stone necklace. If you feel like you may have seen this outfit before - you would be correct! The Countess wore the stunning design last month during Royal Ascot. Embracing the new style rule of jumpsuits finally being allowed in the Royal Enclosure, Sophie made the micro-trend work and added a statement hat in the same colours as she watched the races.

Sophie wore a gorgeous outfit by Emilia Wickstead

The royal is a huge fan of the New Zealand-born fashion designer and wore one of her bespoke creations to Ascot back in 2016. Emilia Wickstead is known for her clean lines and bright colours - and Sophie often counts on her pieces when she has an extra-special public event to attend.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two headed to Westminster Abbey, where she attended a service which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

Dressing for the formal occasion, the 52-year-old wore an ivory-white dress which was made in a flattering fit and flare shape that boasted a cowl-neck, 3/4 length sleeves and a flowing skirt which fanned out over the knee.

The design was made from sumptuous tweed which gave the look a contemporary edge. The dress is custom-made by Suzannah and the Countess has actually worn it three times now.