The Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of Roland Mouret, choosing to wear a dress by the iconic designer during the night before her wedding to Prince Harry in May. And on Wednesday, during her visit to Dublin, one of HELLO!'s readers, Janet Johnston, spotted before anyone else that Meghan had in fact decided to wear the same design – only in a different colour. On the second day of the royal tour, the 36-year-old met with the president– Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, dressed in a stunning grey design. Just like the navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress she has worn before, the off-the-shoulder dress featured an asymmetric neckline and a draped skirt with sculpted panels. The only difference, apart from the colour, were the sleeves, which were long rather than capped.

Meghan and the French-born designer go way back and have been pictured going out for lunches together on the royal's now shut down Instagram account. At one point, Roland was rumoured to be the one to design her wedding dress. Meghan previously spoke about her relationship with him. "This man in a bathrobe said, 'I love to dress you,'" she said. "I thought 'whaaat?' Then he told me who he was and we’ve been friends ever since." Roland has a lot of time for Meghan, who he has said knows "what she likes". "Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her," he told the New York Post.

The Duchess in a navy version of her Roland Mouret dress

Roland's words mirror those of Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller, who designed the former actress' wedding dress. "She is just exactly what you see on TV. She is just so genuine and warm and radiant. She is just glowing. And she’s a strong woman. She knows what she wants and really it was an absolute joy working with her," she said.

