Meghan Markle's fashion faux pas – she forgot to do THIS with her new handbag

The Duchess of Sussex touched down in Ireland on Tuesday afternoon and looked typically stunning in her travelling outfit, which consisted of an emerald green top and skirt by one of her favourite designers Givenchy. She carried a gorgeous tan tote by Scottish brand Strathberry – but in doing so, made one major fashion faux pas – she forget to take off the protective plastic which was placed on the robust gold studs at the tote's base. Meghan must have been in a hurry – and who can blame her after such a hectic day! The stunning bag looked fabulous pared with her gorgeous outfit – and sold out just hours after she was spotted with it.

Duchess Meghan looked stunning carrying her tan tote by Strathberry

The wife of Prince Harry has consistently sported the luxury Scottish handbag brand and who can blame her when the range is this fabulous.

The Duchess was in such a hurry that she left the protective plastic on the gold studs at the bag's base

The Duchess has championed Strathberry in two previous official appearances and memorably carried the burgundy Strathberry Midi Tote in Nottingham last December and the East/West Mini cross body bag in racing Green during her visit to Edinburgh in February.

£525, Strathberry

HELLO! spoke to Leeanne Hundleby, the co-owner and founder of Strathberry who revealed: "We are delighted that the Duchess of Sussex chose to carry Strathberry for her début official oversea visit to Dublin, the third time she has championed our brand. She looked so chic and sophisticated and it was particularly special for me being from the Emerald Isle."

Loading the player...

Strathberry is an independently owned luxury label based in Edinburgh’s West End.

MORE: We bet Meghan Markle will be carrying this handbag this summer

It is instantly recognisable due to the signature metal bar that features on all of its creations. Thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, the brand has quickly developed into one of the front runners in international leather accessories market and incredibly, each bag can take up to 20 hours to make.

READ: Duchess Meghan does a quick change into black suit on day two of the royal tour of Ireland