The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their second stop on day two of their royal visit to Ireland having met with the President Michael D. Higgins earlier that morning. Meghan, 36 changed from her Roland Mouret grey pencil dress into a black tailored suit for her next port of call to watch traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park. The tailored two-piece looked fabulous on the former Suits actress – it featured a cropped sleeve jacket which coordinated with her cropped trousers in a sharp black hue which hugged her slim frame. She teamed it with a crisp white T-shirt which featured a casual crew-neckline and chic black high heel stiletto shoes. The royal carried a coordinating black clutch bag and wore her hair loose – it had been tied up earlier that morning.

Meghan and Harry looked super sleek at Croke Park

The Duchess is clearly a big fan of the black suit – she actually wore a black tuxedo style two-piece at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in February which she paired with a white shirt.

The suit was by one of Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers Alexander McQueen and was quite a bold choice for the then future royal. Hello! spoke with Body language expert Judi James who said that of her choice of attire: "The tailoring in the masculine shaped jacket, teamed with tight trousers does two jobs," she added. "It kind of bonds her to Harry. So in a way, like what a lot of celebrities would do, they are dressing slightly similarly with this masculine tone. It's kind of smart casual in a way as well"

Meghan has worn a palette of dark colours in the last few days – yesterday she joined the rest of the royal family to celebrate 100 years of the RAF at Westminster Abbey and rocked a stunning black dress by Christian Dior which featured her favourite neckline – the bateau.

