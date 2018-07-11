Melania Trump was pictured exiting her private plane on Tuesday afternoon as it touched down in Brussels and the First Lady wore a stunning outfit by a British designer for her big entrance. The 47-year-old disembarked from her plane in a trench coat – a classic item which retails at £1450 from Burberry – one the UK's most recognisable designers. The cream, red, white and blue checked print the brand is known for symbolises British heritage with its patriotic shades. Melania pared the lightweight mac with a smart navy blue pencil skirt and patent black high heel shoes by Christian Louboutin which set her back £525. Mother-of-one Melania wore her long brunette locks in a sleek and straight style and sported dark smoky eyeshadow and nude lips.

Melania looked fabulous in the Burberry trench coat

It has just been announced that Melania’s husband - US President Donald Trump - will be treated to a Guard of Honour when he meets the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday. Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the monarch will meet the American leader with the First Lady at the historic Berkshire royal residence.

£1450, Burberry

A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a Royal Salute and the US national anthem will be played. Mr and Mrs Trump will also join the Queen for tea at the Castle. Her Majesty has met with three other US Presidents before at Windsor Castle - Barack Obama in 2016, George W Bush in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1982.

The police will be out in full force to cover Mr Trump's short visit in the UK.

Nearly every force in England and Wales has contributed officers to help with the massive mobilisation, the biggest since the 2011 riots. Thousands of officers will be on duty to cover the visit.

