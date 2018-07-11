Kate Wright has been enjoying the sunshine whilst her footballer boyfriend Rio Ferdinand is in Russia reporting on the World Cup - and showed off her tan in the most amazing high-street-led outfit on Instagram. The pretty former TOWIE star wore a £29.99 skirt from Zara which she teamed with a matching top, also priced at £29.99. The skirt was cut in a trendy midi-length and was emblazoned with red, orange, tan and silver stripes. The top was of the cropped variety and was tied loosely at the waist. To define her torso, the 27-year-old added a brown leather belt by Gucci which featured the gold logo at the buckle. Kate wore her golden locks in a coiffed, voluminous style and bronzer and lip-gloss defined her pretty features. Fans went wild for the outfit and the snap generated a huge amount of engagement from her 893,000 Instagram followers.

This isn't the first time the blonde bombshell has caused a sensation with her wardrobe - which is full of obtainable high-street gems. Last month, the WAG wore the £49 sell-out polka-dot Topshop dress to her birthday party.

The pretty 'Mix Spotted Midi Dress' had a dotty pattern in varying sizes printed over it, a front ruffle, nipped-in waist and plunging neckline and cut-out sides. Everyone from Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown to Alexa Chung have been spotted wearing the design which has proved massively popular with shoppers - so much so, it has been seen on auction site eBay, selling at three times the amount.

Last month, the Essex native paid a visit to the Greek island Of Mykonos with Rio and fans loved her holiday outfits. One night, the TV personality wore a red vest top with white detail, and a matching midi skirt which was cut from a knitted fabric and hugged her lean curves, from House of Harlow. Kate added a pair of black high heel shoes by celeb favourite Gianvito Rossi which had red hearts on the back. Could the hearts be a reference to her loved-up relationship with Rio?

