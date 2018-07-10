The World Cup 2018 is dominating headlines with the England squad performing better than ever – having reached a place in the semi-finals where they will be playing against Croatia on 11 July. Beady-eye fans have noticed that manager Gareth Southgate has been wearing an item of jewellery every match – and it's a very trendy friendship bracelet by luxury brand Monica Vinader. Could this be England's lucky charm? Gareth has been wearing the brand's Linear Bracelet which retails at £115 and has been sporting the design in silver with a denim blue cord, which signifies courage – how very appropriate for the Three Lions! What's more, since the manager was first spotted wearing the bracelet, Monica Vinader have seen sales of the collection soar, with a massive 300% rise in sales compared with last year.

Gareth's lukcy charm?

Having beaten Sweden on Saturday, the pressure is on for Harry Kane and his team, led by manager Gareth who has fast become a bit of an unexpected style icon.

Men's Linear Bracelet, £115, Monica Vinader

Since the 47-year-old has appeared on our screens, fans have become obsessed with his smart look. Sales of waistcoats have risen dramatically since the former England footballer donned his £65 version from Marks & Spencer.

It seems that the whole of the UK is rooting for team GB - and that includes a certain Prince William!

The father of three took to Twitter on Saturday after England’s victory in the quarter finals, writing:"You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that," wrote the proud Duke of Cambridge. "This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football's Coming Home! W." William is the president of the English Football association and has great passion for the cause, so his euphoria comes as no surprise.

