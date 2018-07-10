The Countess of Wessex wore a beautiful outfit on Tuesday to Westminster Abbey, where she attended a service which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force. Dressing for the formal occasion, the 52-year-old wore an ivory-white dress and we can’t stop thinking about how chic it is! The ladylike design is cut in a fit and flare shape that boasted a cowl-neck, 3/4 length sleeves and a flowing skirt which fanned out over the knee. The fancy frock was made in a textured, almost boucle material which hugged her slim frame, giving her a sleek silhouette. The dress is custom-made by Suzannah and the Countess has actually worn it twice before – signalling that is one of her to-go-to pieces. The mother-of-two wore her trademark blonde hair up in a pristine chignon and finished with a large fascinator which was angled to the side and had a contrasting black feather sewn through the middle. Nude high heels and a metallic gold clutch bag were the perfect accompanying accessories.

Sophie stunned in Suzannah

Sophie often wears tailored dresses by Suzannah – when she went to Royal Ascot last month, she teamed her blush-pink, wide-rimmed Jane Taylor hat with a dove-grey design by the brand which was cut in a sleek finish with flattering pleats at the skirt.

Loading the player...

Sophie is widely regarded as one of the best-dressed royals and last week she lived up to her well-turned out reputation as she attended a service marking 70 years of the NHS at Westminster Abbey.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex turns heads in a blooming lovely Erdem dress - and we love her espadrilles

The royal was a dream in green, rocking one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers Emilia Wickstead. Her body-con dress featured a V-neckline and flared bell-sleeves in a textured, mottled fabric. She co-ordinated her accessories, teaming her outfit with a pair of cream court shoes and a matching fascinator, while a white clutch completed her look.

READ: Can you guess which royal has Shellac nails?