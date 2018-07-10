sophie-wessex-white-dress-raf

The Countess of Wessex brings the glamour at the RAF centenary event in the most stunning ivory number

Countess Sophie turns heads in latest outfit

The Countess of Wessex wore a beautiful outfit on Tuesday to Westminster Abbey, where she attended a service which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force. Dressing for the formal occasion, the 52-year-old wore an ivory-white dress and we can’t stop thinking about how chic it is! The ladylike design is cut in a fit and flare shape that boasted a cowl-neck, 3/4 length sleeves and a flowing skirt which fanned out over the knee. The fancy frock was made in a textured, almost boucle material which hugged her slim frame, giving her a sleek silhouette. The dress is custom-made by Suzannah and the Countess has actually worn it twice before – signalling that is one of her to-go-to pieces. The mother-of-two wore her trademark blonde hair up in a pristine chignon and finished with a large fascinator which was angled to the side and had a contrasting black feather sewn through the middle. Nude high heels and a metallic gold clutch bag were the perfect accompanying accessories.

Sophie stunned in Suzannah 

Sophie often wears tailored dresses by Suzannah – when she went to Royal Ascot last month, she teamed her blush-pink, wide-rimmed Jane Taylor hat with a dove-grey design by the brand which was cut in a sleek finish with flattering pleats at the skirt.

Sophie is widely regarded as one of the best-dressed royals and last week she lived up to her well-turned out reputation as she attended a service marking 70 years of the NHS at Westminster Abbey.

The royal was a dream in green, rocking one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers Emilia Wickstead. Her body-con dress featured a V-neckline and flared bell-sleeves in a textured, mottled fabric. She co-ordinated her accessories, teaming her outfit with a pair of cream court shoes and a matching fascinator, while a white clutch completed her look.

